Lifestyle
Some people use cow ghee, while others use buffalo ghee. However, many believe that cow ghee is better than buffalo ghee. Let's find out why.
Cow ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. This ghee is low in fat and easily digestible.
Cow ghee reduces body inflammation. It also helps you lose weight. On the other hand, eating buffalo ghee can make you gain weight.
Buffalo ghee contains important minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. But it is high in fat and calories, which can lead to weight gain.
Buffalo ghee contains vitamin K2, which improves our heart health. Eating one teaspoon of cow ghee daily improves your overall health.
Cow ghee is lighter than buffalo ghee and can be easily digested by people of all ages. Cow ghee is good for digestive health.
According to Ayurveda, cow ghee is healthier than buffalo ghee.