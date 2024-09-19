Lifestyle

Who introduced MMBS Hindi first? How many states are offering course?

MBBS course in Hindi in 4 states of the country

After Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, now Chhattisgarh is also preparing to start MBBS course in Hindi. The MBBS course in Hindi will start in Chhattisgarh from this year.

Hindi medium students of rural areas will benefit

This step from Chhattisgarh government will benefit students of rural areas as most of them are from Hindi medium schools and face difficulty in studying medicine due to English.

Deep understanding of the subject will make good doctors

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that studying in Hindi will strengthen the basics of the students, develop a deep understanding of the subject so that they become good doctors.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start MBBS studies in Hindi

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to introduce textbooks in Hindi for MBBS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched these books on 16 October 2022.

Uttarakhand is the second state to introduce MBBS course in Hindi

After Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand became the second state to introduce MBBS course in Hindi. Uttarakhand had announced MBBS course in Hindi in its medical colleges.

MBBS course in Hindi in Bihar too, syllabus as per AIIMS Delhi

Bihar has also decided to start MBBS course in Hindi. The new Hindi course in Bihar will be as per the syllabus of AIIMS Delhi and the students who have passed NEET UG 2024 exam.

