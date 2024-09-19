Who introduced MMBS Hindi first? How many states are offering course?

Lifestyle
After Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, now Chhattisgarh is also preparing to start MBBS course in Hindi. The MBBS course in Hindi will start in Chhattisgarh from this year.
This step from Chhattisgarh government will benefit students of rural areas as most of them are from Hindi medium schools and face difficulty in studying medicine due to English.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that studying in Hindi will strengthen the basics of the students, develop a deep understanding of the subject so that they become good doctors.
Madhya Pradesh was the first state to introduce textbooks in Hindi for MBBS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched these books on 16 October 2022.
After Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand became the second state to introduce MBBS course in Hindi. Uttarakhand had announced MBBS course in Hindi in its medical colleges.
Bihar has also decided to start MBBS course in Hindi. The new Hindi course in Bihar will be as per the syllabus of AIIMS Delhi and the students who have passed NEET UG 2024 exam.