Pizza to Burger: 6 most popular fast foods in India

Lifestyle
Samosa is prepared by stuffing spicy potatoes, peas, onions, cheese, cucumber, etc. This triangular snack is a favorite tea snack of Indians.
Be it a birthday, get-together, or promotion. Everything is just an excuse. Pizza is a must there. It is prepared by adding vegetables, cheese, chili flakes, etc.
It's nice to enjoy spicy Manchurian in the evening. Gobi Manchurian, Aloo Manchurian, Mushroom Manchurian are all different and delicious.
Everyone loves to eat fried potatoes or French fries. It is the best combination with evening tea.
Burger served with lots of vegetables, cheese in a bun is super food for many. If you are hungry, eating a burger is enough. That's why there is a huge demand for it everywhere.
How can it be without pakoda with hot tea? Especially in India, there are no days without pakoda and tea. People enjoy onion, chilli, capsicum, corn etc.