Pizza to Burger: 6 most popular fast foods in India

1. Samosa

Samosa is prepared by stuffing spicy potatoes, peas, onions, cheese, cucumber, etc. This triangular snack is a favorite tea snack of Indians.

2. Pizza

Be it a birthday, get-together, or promotion. Everything is just an excuse. Pizza is a must there. It is prepared by adding vegetables, cheese, chili flakes, etc.

3. Manchurian

It's nice to enjoy spicy Manchurian in the evening. Gobi Manchurian, Aloo Manchurian, Mushroom Manchurian are all different and delicious.

4. French Fries

Everyone loves to eat fried potatoes or French fries. It is the best combination with evening tea.

5. Burger

Burger served with lots of vegetables, cheese in a bun is super food for many. If you are hungry, eating a burger is enough. That's why there is a huge demand for it everywhere.

6. Pakoda

How can it be without pakoda with hot tea? Especially in India, there are no days without pakoda and tea. People enjoy onion, chilli, capsicum, corn etc.

