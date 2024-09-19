Lifestyle

Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries

Image credits: freepik

Jaggery (Gur)

Jaggery, also known as gur, faces a ban in the USA because of unregulated imports that lead to contamination and impurities in the product.

Image credits: Pinterest

Ghee

Ghee is a beloved staple in many Indian households, but it's banned in the USA due to concerns about heart health and obesity.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Samosa

The samosa, a cherished Indian snack often enjoyed with tea, is banned in Somalia due to its triangular shape being associated with Christianity.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Paan

Paan, made from betel leaf and areca nuts, is banned in the UK, US, and Canada after WHO labeled areca nuts as carcinogenic.

Image credits: Twitter

Kebab

Kebabs, popular in India, are banned in Venice, Italy, to uphold the city’s cultural traditions and maintain its culinary decorum.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Chyawanprash

Canada banned Chyawanprash in 2005 due to concerns over its high levels of mercury and lead, raising health safety alarms for consumers.

Image credits: Freepik

Poppy Seeds

Poppy seeds, frequently used in Indian dishes, are considered 'prohibited goods' and are banned in Taiwan and Singapore due to regulatory concerns.
 

Image credits: pinterest
