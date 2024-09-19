Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries

Lifestyle
Jaggery, also known as gur, faces a ban in the USA because of unregulated imports that lead to contamination and impurities in the product.
Ghee is a beloved staple in many Indian households, but it's banned in the USA due to concerns about heart health and obesity.
The samosa, a cherished Indian snack often enjoyed with tea, is banned in Somalia due to its triangular shape being associated with Christianity.
Paan, made from betel leaf and areca nuts, is banned in the UK, US, and Canada after WHO labeled areca nuts as carcinogenic.
Kebabs, popular in India, are banned in Venice, Italy, to uphold the city’s cultural traditions and maintain its culinary decorum.
Canada banned Chyawanprash in 2005 due to concerns over its high levels of mercury and lead, raising health safety alarms for consumers.
Poppy seeds, frequently used in Indian dishes, are considered 'prohibited goods' and are banned in Taiwan and Singapore due to regulatory concerns.