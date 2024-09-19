Lifestyle

Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

Image credits: our own

Shankhpushpi Flower

Keeping a Shankhpushpi plant at home is believed to alleviate problems and enhance luck and wealth.

Image credits: our own

Palash Tree

Keep a Palash tree at home. Placing a Palash flower or a small purse where you keep money is believed to prevent your treasury from emptying and increase wealth.

Image credits: our own

Hibiscus

The Hibiscus flower is considered very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. Placing it at the main entrance of the house is believed to increase positive energy.

Image credits: our own

Rose

To receive Durga's blessings, you can keep a rose plant at home. It is believed that worshipping Durga with these flowers prevents financial scarcity.

Image credits: our own

Jasmine Flower

Jasmine signifies appreciation and good fortune. Keeping a jasmine plant at home is believed to bring happiness and prosperity.

Image credits: our own

Peony

Growing a Peony flower at home is believed to resolve family problems and increase wealth.

Image credits: our own

Parijat Flower

Vastu Shastra states that keeping a Parijat plant at home is very auspicious and brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Image credits: our own
