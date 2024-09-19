Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

Lifestyle
Keeping a Shankhpushpi plant at home is believed to alleviate problems and enhance luck and wealth.
Keep a Palash tree at home. Placing a Palash flower or a small purse where you keep money is believed to prevent your treasury from emptying and increase wealth.
The Hibiscus flower is considered very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. Placing it at the main entrance of the house is believed to increase positive energy.
To receive Durga's blessings, you can keep a rose plant at home. It is believed that worshipping Durga with these flowers prevents financial scarcity.
Jasmine signifies appreciation and good fortune. Keeping a jasmine plant at home is believed to bring happiness and prosperity.
Growing a Peony flower at home is believed to resolve family problems and increase wealth.
Vastu Shastra states that keeping a Parijat plant at home is very auspicious and brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.