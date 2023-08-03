Lifestyle

Whitefield to Koramangala-7 places in Bengaluru to enjoy beer

Bangalore's nightlife and beer culture are famous. Many city bars provide beer. Seven Bengaluru beer spots where you can celebrate International Beer Day
:

Image credits: Pixabay

Indiranagar

This area is famous for its numerous pubs and microbreweries that offer a great selection of craft beers and brews.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Koramangala

Koramangala is another neighbourhood with a buzzing nightlife and plenty of pubs and bars to enjoy a cold beer.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

MG Road

The iconic MG Road and its nearby areas have several pubs and bars known for their ambiance and beer offerings.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Church Street

Church Street is a popular destination for beer lovers, with numerous pubs and restaurants offering a diverse selection of beers.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Brigade Road

Brigade Road and its surroundings have a mix of old and new pubs where you can enjoy a refreshing beer.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Whitefield

Whitefield is home to several microbreweries and pubs where you can indulge in a variety of craft beers.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

UB City

This upscale area houses high-end restaurants and lounges where you can enjoy a more sophisticated beer experience.
 

Image credits: Getty
