Whitefield to Koramangala-7 places in Bengaluru to enjoy beer

Lifestyle
Bangalore's nightlife and beer culture are famous. Many city bars provide beer. Seven Bengaluru beer spots where you can celebrate International Beer Day
:
This area is famous for its numerous pubs and microbreweries that offer a great selection of craft beers and brews.
Koramangala is another neighbourhood with a buzzing nightlife and plenty of pubs and bars to enjoy a cold beer.
The iconic MG Road and its nearby areas have several pubs and bars known for their ambiance and beer offerings.
Church Street is a popular destination for beer lovers, with numerous pubs and restaurants offering a diverse selection of beers.
Brigade Road and its surroundings have a mix of old and new pubs where you can enjoy a refreshing beer.
Whitefield is home to several microbreweries and pubs where you can indulge in a variety of craft beers.
This upscale area houses high-end restaurants and lounges where you can enjoy a more sophisticated beer experience.