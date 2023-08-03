7 ways to decorate your home with indoor plants

Lifestyle
Essential to start with low-maintenance plants that are forgiving to occasional neglect. Some excellent options include pothos, snake plants, spider plants, and peace lilies.
Create visual interest and diversity by combining various plant types and sizes. Mix tall, trailing, and bushy plants to add depth and dimension to your decor
Opt for planters that complement your interior decor and add a touch of elegance to your space.
Grouping plants with similar care requirements can make maintenance more manageable and create a lush, jungle-like ambiance.
Terrariums and miniature gardens are delightful DIY projects that bring a touch of whimsy to your decor. They are easy to create and can be tailored to suit your taste.
Climbing plants like ivy and philodendrons, along with trailing plants like string of pearls, can be placed on shelves, hanging from the ceiling, or trained to climb on trellises.
Change your indoor plant display according to the seasons to keep things fresh and exciting. Consider incorporating seasonal flowers to add a touch of celebration to your home.