7 signs you may have Short-term Memory loss

Lifestyle
Internet usage has spiked up to an exponential level that we get almost anything at the tips of our fingers. So, is it the reason behind our short-term memory loss?
Be it any piece of information, who was the actress in the movie or where did I keep my bottle? Short-term memory loss makes it difficult for us to memorize.
When we cannot remember some information, we never try to memorise. We have the information right beneath our nose in internet which does the job.
Internet searching is different from encyclopaedia-based information retrieval. Internet searching reduces activity in brain regions related to working memory.
The online world is shown as a readily available alternative for your brain’s memory. It has everything you “need” to remember thereby turning of your thinking.
We are under the constant downpour of information flood. These bursts of information affect our ability to provide attention to a very large extend.
Extensive internet is bringing alarm amongst experts. This may have an impact on our cognitive processes and holds responsibility for brain functioning changes.
The never-ending flow of information from internet gives you trouble in sustained concentration. Our interest always turns to the newest information in line.
Stay away from flooding your mind with information. Try to process the data you have in hand then proceed to the next. Puzzles and sudoku can help in the process.