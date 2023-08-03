Lifestyle

Hyderabad to Gujarat: 5 places with similar names in India-Pakistan

Through our Independence Day series, we aim to bring to light the similarities between the two neighbors. Hyderabad to Gujarat, names of 5 places that are similar in both countries

Punjab

The state of Punjab was partitioned in 1947 and west Punjab went to Pakistan and the east to India. However, even today the name remains the same

Muzzafarpur

A city of the same name is in the Indian state of Bihar as well as Sialkot district of Pakistan

Faridkot

Both cities are in Punjab on either side of the border

Gujarat/Gujrat

Through spelt slightly differently, the two cities are major trading and important economic junctions for their respective countries

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the erstwhile state of the Nizams in India, and Hyderabad in Sialkot of Punjab have places with same names

