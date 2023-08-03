Lifestyle

7 tips for lush and thriving garden

Image credits: Freepik

Know Your Soil

Understanding your garden soil is fundamental to successful gardening. Conduct a soil test to determine its pH level and nutrient content.

Image credits: Pexels

Choose the Right Plants

Selecting appropriate plants for your garden is crucial. Consider the climate, sunlight exposure, and soil conditions of your region

Image credits: Pexels

Provide Adequate Sunlight

Most plants need an ample amount of sunlight to flourish. Observe your garden throughout the day and identify the areas with full sun, partial shade, and full shade.

Image credits: Freepik

Water Wisely

Appropriate watering is key to a thriving garden. Pay attention to the water needs of different plants and adjust your watering schedule accordingly.

Image credits: Freepik

Practice Regular Pruning

Pruning is essential for maintaining the health and shape of your plants. Regularly trim dead or diseased branches, spent flowers, and overgrown shoots.

Image credits: Freepik

Control Pests Naturally

Introduce beneficial insects like ladybugs and praying mantises to prey on harmful pests. Neem oil, diatomaceous earth, and garlic spray can be included.

Image credits: Freepik

Regularly Inspect and Maintain

Consistent monitoring is vital for a thriving garden. Regularly inspect your plants for signs of diseases, pests, or nutrient deficiencies.

Image credits: Freepik
