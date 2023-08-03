Lifestyle
Understanding your garden soil is fundamental to successful gardening. Conduct a soil test to determine its pH level and nutrient content.
Selecting appropriate plants for your garden is crucial. Consider the climate, sunlight exposure, and soil conditions of your region
Most plants need an ample amount of sunlight to flourish. Observe your garden throughout the day and identify the areas with full sun, partial shade, and full shade.
Appropriate watering is key to a thriving garden. Pay attention to the water needs of different plants and adjust your watering schedule accordingly.
Pruning is essential for maintaining the health and shape of your plants. Regularly trim dead or diseased branches, spent flowers, and overgrown shoots.
Introduce beneficial insects like ladybugs and praying mantises to prey on harmful pests. Neem oil, diatomaceous earth, and garlic spray can be included.
Consistent monitoring is vital for a thriving garden. Regularly inspect your plants for signs of diseases, pests, or nutrient deficiencies.