Lifestyle
If you're tired of wearing bangles, try bracelet bangles for a fashionable look.
For a simple look, style a cuff design with a stonework bracelet. You can find such designs in the market for 200-300.
Pearl work is very trendy. If you like Polki designs, carry such a bracelet with traditional wear. It will make the look of both suits and sarees attractive.
This bracelet made of floral flowers is perfect for a party look. If you like to wear something different from gold-silver, then this can be the best option.
This cross-lattice pattern bracelet eliminates the need for bangles or other bracelets, pairing beautifully with both ethnic and western outfits. Available for 200 rupees.
Bangle style bracelets are perfect for working women. Artificial bracelets will definitely be a bit expensive, but they look exactly like gold bangles.
If you need a bracelet for a western dress, then choose a bracelet in a cuff design. These look quite unique, you can buy a similar bracelet for 150-200.
If you have a good budget, then choose an open cuff butterfly bracelet. These look very cute. You can find similar bracelets online for up to 500 rupees.