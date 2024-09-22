Don't drink milk if you have cough! Here's why

Lifestyle
Milk contains casein, a protein that can increase mucus production, worsening congestion and cough.
Milk's calcium content can thicken phlegm, making it harder to expel and prolonging cough.
For those with dairy allergies or intolerance, milk consumption can exacerbate respiratory issues, including cough.
Milk contains histamine-releasing compounds, which can worsen allergic reactions, congestion, and cough.
Milk's sugar content can feed harmful bacteria in the throat, worsening infection and cough.
Milk's fatty acids can slow down cilia movement in the respiratory tract, impairing mucus clearance and prolonging cough.