Don't drink milk if you have cough! Here's why

Mucus Production

Milk contains casein, a protein that can increase mucus production, worsening congestion and cough.

Phlegm Thickening

Milk's calcium content can thicken phlegm, making it harder to expel and prolonging cough.

Dairy Allergy or Intolerance

For those with dairy allergies or intolerance, milk consumption can exacerbate respiratory issues, including cough.

Histamine Release

Milk contains histamine-releasing compounds, which can worsen allergic reactions, congestion, and cough.

Increased Bacterial Growth

Milk's sugar content can feed harmful bacteria in the throat, worsening infection and cough.

Reduced Cilia Function

Milk's fatty acids can slow down cilia movement in the respiratory tract, impairing mucus clearance and prolonging cough.

