Apple health benefits: Know side effects, and when to avoid

The fiber in apples, especially soluble fiber (pectin), helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL), which reduces the risk of heart disease. It also helps in controlling blood pressure.
Antioxidants in apples reduce the damage caused by free radicals in the body, which reduces the risk of cancer. Apples are beneficial for lung, breast, and colon cancer.
Apples contain antioxidants like flavonoids and quercetin, which help improve lung health. This reduces the risk of asthma and improves the respiratory system.
Antioxidants and phytonutrients present in apples improve brain function. It protects against neurological problems such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
People who have Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) should be careful with apples. Apples contain a sugar called fructose, which can cause gas, bloating, and discomfort.
Some people may be allergic to apples, which is called Oral Allergy Syndrome. This can cause itching or swelling in the mouth, lips, throat, and skin.
Eating apples immediately after meals can hinder the digestion process. It is better to eat apples at least 1-2 hours after a meal or before a meal.