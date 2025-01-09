Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Lifestyle
The Maha Kumbh will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13th to February 26th. Aghoris, along with other saints and ascetics, will be present.
Aghori means 'not ghora,' signifying simple and straightforward. Aghoris hold no aversion to anything, consuming even decaying flesh as if it were a sweet.
Aghoris consume the flesh of all creatures except cows. They drink even the filthiest water and do not hesitate to drink their own urine.
Aghoris engage in three types of sadhana: Shava (corpse), Shiva, and cremation ground. Each involves distinct rituals, often incorporating alcohol and other tamasic elements.
In Shava Sadhana, Aghoris may use a corpse, offering it meat, alcohol, and other items in a tamasic ritual.
In Shiva Sadhana, Aghoris perform rituals with their feet on a corpse, mirroring Parvati's placement of her foot on Shiva's chest.
In cremation ground sadhana, Aghoris worship the cremation pyre. Others may participate, and offerings include sweets instead of meat and alcohol.
