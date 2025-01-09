Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 50 revealed

Hrithik Roshan's Strong Physique

Approaching 51, Hrithik Roshan maintains a strong physique thanks to regular workouts.

Hrithik Roshan's Fitness

Discipline is key to Hrithik Roshan's fitness. He maintains a balanced lifestyle.

Hrithik Roshan's Regular Workouts

Hrithik works out 45-60 minutes, 5 days a week, focusing on back-biceps and chest-triceps.

Hrithik Walks 10,000 Steps Daily

Besides gym workouts, Hrithik walks 10,000 steps daily to tone his body.

Hrithik Practices Meditation

Hrithik prioritizes mental health through meditation and ensures adequate rest.

Hrithik Roshan's Special Diet

Hrithik follows a strict, balanced diet, eating 6-7 meals a day.

Hrithik Prefers Healthy Food

Hrithik enjoys healthy, calorie-rich foods like chicken, egg whites, whey protein, fish, and sweet potatoes.

