Hrithik Roshan fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 50 revealed

Lifestyle
Approaching 51, Hrithik Roshan maintains a strong physique thanks to regular workouts.
Discipline is key to Hrithik Roshan's fitness. He maintains a balanced lifestyle.
Hrithik works out 45-60 minutes, 5 days a week, focusing on back-biceps and chest-triceps.
Besides gym workouts, Hrithik walks 10,000 steps daily to tone his body.
Hrithik prioritizes mental health through meditation and ensures adequate rest.
Hrithik follows a strict, balanced diet, eating 6-7 meals a day.
Hrithik enjoys healthy, calorie-rich foods like chicken, egg whites, whey protein, fish, and sweet potatoes.
