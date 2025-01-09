Lifestyle

Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish

Copy Farah Khan's Suit Looks

For a comfortable and stylish suit look, opt for a loose, plain orange kurta with a stand collar, similar to Farah Khan's style. Pair it with blue jeans or flared pants.

Dark Blue Oversized Kurta

A must-have is a plain, long, loose kurta in electric or dark blue. Style it with black leggings or pants and oxidized jewelry.

Short Kurta with Palazzo Pants

Like Farah Khan, wear a sea-green short kurta with floral threadwork, paired with loose palazzo pants.

Purple A-Line Suit

A plain purple A-line kurta with handwork on the neckline, paired with a contrasting orange dupatta, is another stylish option.

Printed Satin Silk Kurta

For a flattering look, choose light fabrics like satin silk. Opt for a printed stand-collar kurta with plain palazzo pants.

Red Printed Oversized Kurta

A red oversized short kurta with loose, floral-design sleeves is a great daytime option, inspired by Farah Khan.

