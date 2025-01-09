Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish

Lifestyle
For a comfortable and stylish suit look, opt for a loose, plain orange kurta with a stand collar, similar to Farah Khan's style. Pair it with blue jeans or flared pants.
A must-have is a plain, long, loose kurta in electric or dark blue. Style it with black leggings or pants and oxidized jewelry.
Like Farah Khan, wear a sea-green short kurta with floral threadwork, paired with loose palazzo pants.
A plain purple A-line kurta with handwork on the neckline, paired with a contrasting orange dupatta, is another stylish option.
For a flattering look, choose light fabrics like satin silk. Opt for a printed stand-collar kurta with plain palazzo pants.
A red oversized short kurta with loose, floral-design sleeves is a great daytime option, inspired by Farah Khan.
Hrithik Roshan fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 50 revealed
Why cumin water is great for weight loss on an empty stomach
Mahakumbh 2025: 8 street foods you must try in Prayagraj
HMPV virus prevention: 8 Superfoods that boost immunity!