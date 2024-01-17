Lifestyle

Where is Banke Bihari temple? 7 things to know about this Hindu shrine

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan: A sacred Hindu shrine devoted to Lord Krishna, renowned for its unique deity form and vibrant festivities, attracting devotees worldwide

Dedicated to Lord Krishna

The Banke Bihari Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, a revered deity in Hinduism. The temple is one of the most important and popular places of worship for Krishna devotees

Unique Deity Form

Main deity in temple is Lord Krishna in Banke Bihari form. In this form, Lord Krishna is seen swinging in a cradle (banke) and is known for his childlike and playful appearance

Swing Festival

Celebration of the 'Swing Festival' (Jhulan Yatra) takes place during the monsoon season. During this festival, the deity is placed on a swing

Architecture

The temple has a traditional North Indian architectural style. The sanctum sanctorum, where the main deity is housed, is adorned with intricate carvings

Devotee Interaction

The curtains in front of the deity are opened and closed repeatedly, symbolizing the playful interactions between Lord Krishna and his devotees

No Photography Allowed

Photography is usually not allowed inside the temple premises. The deity is considered highly sacred, and the prohibition of photography is a way to maintain the sanctity

Festivals and Events

The temple witnesses a large influx of devotees during major Hindu festivals, such as Holi and Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna

