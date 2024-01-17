Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: What does the 7-day ritual indicate?

January 16

On the banks of the Saryu River, the priest designated by the Temple Trust will perform the "Dashvidh" bath ritual. Lord Vishnu and Godan would be worshipped as part of the rites.

January 17

Ayodhya will host a procession featuring the idol of Ram Lala. In the meantime, worshippers would arrive at the temple with pots called Mangal Kalash filled with Saryu water.

January 18

Vastu, Brahmin Varan, Matrika, Ganesh Ambika, and Varun pujas will be the first formal rites performed.

January 19

On day 4, there will be a havan, Navagraha Sthapana, and Agni Sthapana.

January 20

Saryu's holy water will be used to cleanse the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There will be rituals involving Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21

On day 5, 125 urns will be used to bathe the god and the Shayadhivas rite will be carried out.

January 22

In the afternoon of Mrigashira Nakshatra, the deity of the Rama Lalla will be dedicated.

