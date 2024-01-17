Ram Mandir: What does the 7-day ritual indicate?

Lifestyle
On the banks of the Saryu River, the priest designated by the Temple Trust will perform the "Dashvidh" bath ritual. Lord Vishnu and Godan would be worshipped as part of the rites.
Ayodhya will host a procession featuring the idol of Ram Lala. In the meantime, worshippers would arrive at the temple with pots called Mangal Kalash filled with Saryu water.
Vastu, Brahmin Varan, Matrika, Ganesh Ambika, and Varun pujas will be the first formal rites performed.
On day 4, there will be a havan, Navagraha Sthapana, and Agni Sthapana.
Saryu's holy water will be used to cleanse the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There will be rituals involving Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.
On day 5, 125 urns will be used to bathe the god and the Shayadhivas rite will be carried out.
In the afternoon of Mrigashira Nakshatra, the deity of the Rama Lalla will be dedicated.