Ram Mandir: Gifts from goddess Sita's town to Ayodhya

3,000 presents for Lord Ram

More than 3,000 presents for Lord Ram had arrived in Ayodhya from the regions of Mithila and Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita in Nepal. 

Clothes, jewelry and shoes

As per custom, gifts in the form of 1000 baskets, including clothes, jewelry, and silver shoes, have arrived for the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony. 

Gifts received by

These gifts were given to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Ram Roshan Das, the priest of the Ram Janki temple located in the Janakpur district of Nepal.

Lord Ram's in-laws

More than five hundred followers of Ram Lalla's "in-laws" attended, and carried more than three thousand presents, which included fruits, candies, gold, silver, and other things.

Gifts traveled more than 500 kilometers

The majority of the presents traveled more than 500 kilometers from the Himalayan nation to Ayodhya were dried fruits and regional delicacies.

Gift acceptance

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, accepted them and will be given to devotees as Prashad. 

