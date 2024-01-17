Lifestyle

7 low-maintenance dog breeds for small family

Here are seven dog breeds known for being relatively low-maintenance.

Corgi

Corgi has a short, weather-resistant coat. They are intelligent, adaptable, and, with regular exercise, can be low-maintenance companions.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are tiny dogs with short coats, making grooming straightforward. They can thrive in smaller living spaces and don't require extensive exercise.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

These small dogs have a silky coat that requires regular brushing but are generally easygoing and adaptable to various living environments.

French Bulldog

Frenchies have short coats that don't require much grooming. They are also relatively low-energy and adaptable to apartment living.

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs have a short coat that is easy to groom. Despite their large size, they are calm, gentle, and do not have excessive exercise needs.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus have long, flowing coats that require regular grooming, but they are generally easygoing and adaptable to apartment living.

Bulldog

Bulldogs have a smooth, short coat and a calm demeanour. They don't need much exercise and are known for being low-energy and easygoing.

