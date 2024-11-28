Thailand to Sri Lanka-7 cheapest countries to visit THIS December

Lifestyle
Explore budget-friendly international travel options from India for Christmas and New Year's with these seven affordable countries.
Vietnam offers budget-friendly hostels, street food, and transportation, showcasing stunning landscapes and rich culture.
Bali provides budget-friendly options for accommodation, food, and transport, especially outside main tourist areas.
Explore Angkor Wat and enjoy affordable accommodations, street food, and a rich cultural experience in Cambodia.
Sri Lanka offers beautiful beaches, rich history, and diverse culture with budget accommodations and transport.
Thailand offers beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, and rich culture with various budget options for accommodation and food.
Bhutan's daily tariff covers stay, meals, and transport, offering stunning scenery and a unique cultural experience.
Nepal offers diverse landscapes, rich culture, and Himalayan views, easily accessible and budget-friendly from India.
