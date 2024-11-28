Lifestyle

Thailand to Sri Lanka-7 cheapest countries to visit THIS December

Explore budget-friendly international travel options from India for Christmas and New Year's with these seven affordable countries.

Vietnam

Vietnam offers budget-friendly hostels, street food, and transportation, showcasing stunning landscapes and rich culture.

Indonesia (Bali)

Bali provides budget-friendly options for accommodation, food, and transport, especially outside main tourist areas.

Cambodia

Explore Angkor Wat and enjoy affordable accommodations, street food, and a rich cultural experience in Cambodia.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers beautiful beaches, rich history, and diverse culture with budget accommodations and transport.

Thailand

Thailand offers beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, and rich culture with various budget options for accommodation and food.

Bhutan

Bhutan's daily tariff covers stay, meals, and transport, offering stunning scenery and a unique cultural experience.

Nepal

Nepal offers diverse landscapes, rich culture, and Himalayan views, easily accessible and budget-friendly from India.

