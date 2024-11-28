Lifestyle

8 Best Road Trips for Bikers in India

Best routes for bike riding

India offers many great routes for biking enthusiasts. From the wildlife of Kabini to the high passes of Leh, there's a route for a unique experience.

Bangalore to Kabini Route

The Bangalore-Mysore-Kabini route is filled with lush greenery. Kabini offers stunning wildlife, including a tiger reserve and backwaters, making your trip special.

Bhuj to Dholavira

The Bhuj-Bhachau-Dholavira journey offers a dreamlike experience of riding through the Kutch desert. The Rann Utsav, craft markets, and Kutch culture add to the unforgettable trip.

Delhi to Jaipur (King's Ride)

This route via Delhi-Gurugram-Manesar combines historical monuments with desert beauty. Reach Jaipur and enjoy the Rajasthani culture.

Mysore to Ooty (Nilgiri Ride)

The Mysore-Bandipur National Park-Ooty route is known for its winding roads and greenery. Ooty's climate and tea gardens make the journey memorable.

Jammu to Gulmarg (Kashmir Ride)

The Jammu-Srinagar-Gulmarg route features lush mountains, lakes, and snow-capped peaks. Gulmarg offers a beautiful snow riding experience.

Shimla to Kaza (Spiti Valley)

The Shimla-Sarahan-Spiti-Kaza route is perfect for adventure riders. Narrow roads, snow valleys, and ancient Buddhist monasteries transport you to another world.

Manali to Leh (Dream Ride)

The Manali-Rohtang Pass-Sarchu-Leh route is a dream bike ride. The world's highest motorable road, beautiful passes, and Ladakh's serenity make it stunning.

Mangalore to Goa (Golden Sand)

The Mangalore-Udupi-Karwar-Goa bike ride is about 350KM. This route boasts sea waves on one side and coconut trees on the other. October to March is ideal for this trip.

Chanakya Niti: 4 Essential Tasks to Do On Time

Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks

Thanksgiving 2024: Roasted turkey to Pumpkin pie; 6 dishes to make

What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits