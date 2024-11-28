8 Best Road Trips for Bikers in India

Lifestyle
India offers many great routes for biking enthusiasts. From the wildlife of Kabini to the high passes of Leh, there's a route for a unique experience.
The Bangalore-Mysore-Kabini route is filled with lush greenery. Kabini offers stunning wildlife, including a tiger reserve and backwaters, making your trip special.
The Bhuj-Bhachau-Dholavira journey offers a dreamlike experience of riding through the Kutch desert. The Rann Utsav, craft markets, and Kutch culture add to the unforgettable trip.
This route via Delhi-Gurugram-Manesar combines historical monuments with desert beauty. Reach Jaipur and enjoy the Rajasthani culture.
The Mysore-Bandipur National Park-Ooty route is known for its winding roads and greenery. Ooty's climate and tea gardens make the journey memorable.
The Jammu-Srinagar-Gulmarg route features lush mountains, lakes, and snow-capped peaks. Gulmarg offers a beautiful snow riding experience.
The Shimla-Sarahan-Spiti-Kaza route is perfect for adventure riders. Narrow roads, snow valleys, and ancient Buddhist monasteries transport you to another world.
The Manali-Rohtang Pass-Sarchu-Leh route is a dream bike ride. The world's highest motorable road, beautiful passes, and Ladakh's serenity make it stunning.
The Mangalore-Udupi-Karwar-Goa bike ride is about 350KM. This route boasts sea waves on one side and coconut trees on the other. October to March is ideal for this trip.
