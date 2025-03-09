When is Masan Holi in Varanasi? Date, history, and its significance

Lifestyle
Apart from Braj, Banaras's Holi is also world-famous. Here, Holi is played not with colors, but with the ashes of the crematorium, which is called "Masan Holi."
Masan Holi is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In Kashi, saints, sadhus, and aghoris play Holi with ashes amidst burning pyres.
This year, Masan Holi will be played on March 11, 2025, at Manikarnika Ghat. A special feature is that Naga Sadhus will also participate this time.
On the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, Baba Vishwanath brought Mata Parvati to Kashi for the first time after their marriage. On this day, they were welcomed with gulal.
Lord Shiva played Holi with gulal with his Ganas, but not with ghosts, spirits, Yakshas, and Gandharvas. Therefore, Masan Holi is celebrated the next day.
Saints, sadhus, and aghoris celebrate the festival of death amidst burning pyres. Thousands of people participate in this tradition.
Rangbhari Ekadashi: March 10, 2025, Masan Holi: March 11, 2025, Holika Dahan: March 13, 2025, Holi of Colors: March 14, 2025
