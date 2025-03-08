Lifestyle
This 7Kg semi-automatic washing machine from Realme is available on Flipkart at a 36% discount. You can buy it for just Rs 7,990.
Flipkart is offering a 37% discount on this 5-star rated washing machine from Voltas. You can buy it for just Rs 8,990. It has a 1-year warranty and a 5-year warranty on the motor.
This 8Kg washing machine comes with a 5-star rating. You can buy it on Flipkart with a 30% discount for just Rs 8,999.
You can buy this 7Kg Whirlpool washing machine on Flipkart for just Rs 9,490. The 5-star rated washing machine has a 28% discount.
You can buy this Godrej 7kg and 5-star rated washing machine from Flipkart at a 34% discount. After this discount, it will cost Rs 9,790.
(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma inspired 7 stylish salwar suits
(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma Inspired Earrings Under Rs 500
(PHOTOS) Dia Mirza inspired classy suit ideas for Ramadan 2025
Ramadan special: 5 EASY steps to make instant phirni for Iftar