(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma Inspired Earrings Under Rs 500

Lifestyle
If you want a modern look, you must have a trendy ear cuff like Anushka Sharma. In this, she has put an ear cuff on top with droplet earrings.
Instead of simple hoops earrings, you can also choose hanging hoops earrings in a gold base like Anushka Sharma for a trendy look.
To complete the ethnic look, you must have this type of chandbali, which has pearl and kundan work. You will find this type of chandbali online for ₹500.
Every girl must have these types of heavy oxidized earrings. She can carry it on any kurti or suit for a bohemian look.
This type of jhumkis is the best option for an Indian look. Like Anushka Sharma has worn a hanging jhumki in a gold base. Carry it on a saree or suit.
For a sober and classy look like Anushka, you can also choose this type of simple statement earrings with kundan work, which has a droplet jhumki.
If you are looking for simple and statement earrings for college, office or daily wear, then you can choose these types of stud earrings in silver base like Anushka.
