Holi 2025: How to make perfectly crispy and soft shakkar para at home

2 cups all-purpose flour, ¼ cup semolina, ¼ cup ghee, ½ cup water, 1 pinch of salt, 1 cup sugar, ½ cup water, ½ tsp cardamom powder, oil or ghee for frying
In a large bowl, mix all-purpose flour, semolina, salt, and ghee until crumb-like. Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.
Now, make a thick loaf of the dough and roll it out. Do not make it too thin. Cut it into small pieces with a knife or cutter.
Heat oil or ghee in a pan and fry on low heat until golden brown. After frying all the shakkar para, remove them to a plate.
In another pan, boil sugar and water. When the syrup reaches a one-string consistency, add cardamom powder.
Add the fried shakkar para to the syrup and mix well. After 2-3 minutes, turn off the gas and remove to a plate to cool.
After cooling, store the crispy shakkar para in an airtight container. Enjoy this snack on Holi. They will stay fresh for 15-20 days.
For crispy shakkar para, ensure the correct amount of ghee while kneading the dough. The syrup should reach one-string consistency, and fry on a low flame.
