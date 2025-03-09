Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How to make perfectly crispy and soft shakkar para at home

Ingredients for Crispy Shakkar Para

2 cups all-purpose flour, ¼ cup semolina, ¼ cup ghee, ½ cup water, 1 pinch of salt, 1 cup sugar, ½ cup water, ½ tsp cardamom powder, oil or ghee for frying

How to Make Holi Special Shakkar Para

In a large bowl, mix all-purpose flour, semolina, salt, and ghee until crumb-like. Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

Cutting the Shakkar Para

Now, make a thick loaf of the dough and roll it out. Do not make it too thin. Cut it into small pieces with a knife or cutter.

Frying the Shakkar Para

Heat oil or ghee in a pan and fry on low heat until golden brown. After frying all the shakkar para, remove them to a plate.

Make the Sugar Syrup

In another pan, boil sugar and water. When the syrup reaches a one-string consistency, add cardamom powder.

Mixing Shakkar Para in Sugar Syrup

Add the fried shakkar para to the syrup and mix well. After 2-3 minutes, turn off the gas and remove to a plate to cool.

Serve or Store the Shakkar Para

After cooling, store the crispy shakkar para in an airtight container. Enjoy this snack on Holi. They will stay fresh for 15-20 days.

Extra Tips for Making Shakkar Para

For crispy shakkar para, ensure the correct amount of ghee while kneading the dough. The syrup should reach one-string consistency, and fry on a low flame.

 

