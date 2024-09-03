What's the minimum CIBIL score needed to qualify for a credit card?

Lifestyle
A credit card can be a great way to manage your finances as it provides the leisure of paying later and ensures convenience.
Maintaining a proper CIBIL or credit score is the key to having financial control. A good CIBIL score can ensure a better credit card with all your areas of interest covered.
A good CIBIL score is not only required for a credit card but it is also important to secure a loan. Whether you will get a loan or not, depends on your CIBIL score.
A CIBIL score is a three-digit number that showcases the summary of your credit history and reports. It ranges from 300 to 900. The higher your CIBIL score the better it is.
If you need a credit card then your CIBIL score must be above 750. Several banks and financial organizations do not provide credit cards to lower CIBIL score holders.
Some select finance institutions and banks provide credit cards to individuals with lower CIBIL scores, around 650. However, it depends on the bank.