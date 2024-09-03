Sadhguru birthday: 6 life lessons to learn from the richest guru

Lifestyle
Focus on the present, enjoy the process, and don't get fixated on outcomes.
Own your thoughts, emotions, and actions; don't let external circumstances dictate your inner state.
Observe thoughts without judgment; don't get entangled in mental chatter.
Spend time in silence to connect with your inner self and find inner peace.
Develop a deep understanding of yourself to navigate life's challenges with clarity and purpose.
Let go of striving; appreciate the beauty and wonder of the present moment.