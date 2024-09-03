Lifestyle

Sadhguru birthday: 6 life lessons to learn from the richest guru

Image credits: Sadhguru/Instagram

Life is a journey, not a destination

Focus on the present, enjoy the process, and don't get fixated on outcomes.

Image credits: Getty

Take charge of your inner experience

Own your thoughts, emotions, and actions; don't let external circumstances dictate your inner state.

Image credits: Sadhguru/Instagram

Don't let thoughts define you

Observe thoughts without judgment; don't get entangled in mental chatter.

Image credits: Sadhguru/Instagram

Silence is transformative

Spend time in silence to connect with your inner self and find inner peace.

Image credits: Instagram/Sadhguru

Self-awareness is key

Develop a deep understanding of yourself to navigate life's challenges with clarity and purpose.

Image credits: Sadhguru/Instagram

Don't miss the magic of the present

Let go of striving; appreciate the beauty and wonder of the present moment.

Image credits: Instagram/Sadhguru
