World Skyscraper Day 2024: 7 of World's TALLEST skyscrapers; Check

World Skyscraper Day honors the towering feats of architecture that shape our cities, from the Burj Khalifa to the One World Trade Center, showcasing human innovation

Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

Height: 828 meters (2,717 feet). The Burj Khalifa has been the tallest building in the world since 2010

Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Height: 678.9 meters (2,227 feet). Merdeka 118, completed in 2022, is the tallest building in Southeast Asia

Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China

Height: 632 meters (2,073 feet). Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, has a distinctive twisted shape

Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower, Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Height: 601 meters (1,971 feet). This building complex features a clock tower and is located near the Grand Mosque

Ping An Finance Centre, Shenzhen, China

Height: 599 meters (1,965 feet). Located in one of China's fastest-growing cities

Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Height: 555.7 meters (1,823 feet). This skyscraper is the tallest in South Korea, with a sleek design

One World Trade Center, New York City, USA

Height: 541.3 meters (1,776 feet). The tallest building in Western Hemisphere, One World Trade Center is a symbol of resilience and renewal, with office spaces, observation decks

