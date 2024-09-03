World Skyscraper Day 2024: 7 of World's TALLEST skyscrapers; Check

Lifestyle
World Skyscraper Day honors the towering feats of architecture that shape our cities, from the Burj Khalifa to the One World Trade Center, showcasing human innovation
Height: 828 meters (2,717 feet). The Burj Khalifa has been the tallest building in the world since 2010
Height: 678.9 meters (2,227 feet). Merdeka 118, completed in 2022, is the tallest building in Southeast Asia
Height: 632 meters (2,073 feet). Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, has a distinctive twisted shape
Height: 601 meters (1,971 feet). This building complex features a clock tower and is located near the Grand Mosque
Height: 599 meters (1,965 feet). Located in one of China's fastest-growing cities
Height: 555.7 meters (1,823 feet). This skyscraper is the tallest in South Korea, with a sleek design
Height: 541.3 meters (1,776 feet). The tallest building in Western Hemisphere, One World Trade Center is a symbol of resilience and renewal, with office spaces, observation decks