Brunei: A tax-free nation with free education and healthcare

Lifestyle
Brunei is the 5th richest country in Asia in terms of GDP per capita on PPP due to its vast oil and gas reserves. It is the 13th richest country in the world.
Brunei is the second smallest country in Southeast Asia. Its total area is approximately 5,765 square kilometers.
Brunei has a complete monarchy. Here Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the head of state and government.
Brunei is an Islamic country. Sharia law was implemented here in 2014.
Citizens of Brunei do not have to pay any income tax.
The standard of living in Brunei is high. Education and health services are provided free of cost to the common people by the government.
Brunei is home to some of the oldest rainforests in the world. More than 70% of the land here is forested.
Brunei is a sanctuary for endangered species such as proboscis monkeys, orangutans and pygmy elephants.
Brunei has a rich cultural heritage. There is a mix of Malay, Islamic and British influences here.
Brunei is promoting sustainable tourism to preserve its natural beauty and unique culture. People come here to enjoy the forest and nature.