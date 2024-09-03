Discover Reykjavik! 7 places to visit in this capital city of Iceland

Lifestyle
Reykjavik, the vibrant capital of Iceland, is a treasure trove of natural wonders and cultural experiences. Check out 7 places to visit in this city
Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavik's iconic church, towers over the city with its striking modernist design inspired by Iceland's basalt landscapes
The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa located just outside Reykjavik, offers a unique bathing experience in milky-blue waters rich in minerals
Its glass facade, inspired by Iceland’s volcanic landscapes, houses world-class performances and exhibitions, making it a cultural hub in the city
Perlan offers a fascinating journey through Iceland's natural wonders. The museum features an immersive glacier exhibit, while the observation deck provides 360-degree views
The Reykjavik Art Museum, spread across three locations, showcases a diverse collection of contemporary and modern art by Icelandic and international artists
Tjörnin, a serene pond in central Reykjavik, is favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. Surrounded by picturesque buildings and parklands, it’s perfect for a leisurely stroll
The National Museum of Iceland offers a deep dive into the country's history and culture