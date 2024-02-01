What is the importance of Solar Energy?

Lifestyle
Solar energy is radiant light & heat from the sun that is harnessed using various technologies to generate electricity, heat water, & provide lighting, among other applications.
Solar energy is an abundant & renewable resource. The sun provides an immense amount of energy that can be harnessed, making it sustainable for the long term.
Solar energy production produces minimal environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels.
Receiving sunlight has no cost, in contrast to fossil fuels, which are costly to mine & use. All that is required to enjoy the advantages is a single solar equipment installation.
The solar industry creates numerous job opportunities in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, research, and development.
Solar energy systems can be deployed at various scales, from small residential rooftop installations to large utility-scale solar farms.
Distributed solar energy generation enhances grid stability and resilience by diversifying energy sources and decentralizing power production.