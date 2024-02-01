Lifestyle

Gajar ka halwa Recipe: 7 easy ways to make carrot halwa

Here's a simplified, point-wise version of the steps to make Gajar ka Halwa.

Image credits: youtube

Grate Carrots

Peel and finely grate 500 grams of carrots.

Image credits: youtube

Cook Carrots with Milk

In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine grated carrots with milk. Cook on medium heat until carrots are soft and milk is mostly absorbed (about 20-25 minutes).

Image credits: freepik

Add Sugar

Introduce 1 cup of sugar to the cooked carrots. Stir well and cook until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens.

Image credits: youtube

Ghee and Flavor

Add 3-4 tablespoons of ghee for richness. Incorporate 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder for flavor.

Image credits: social media

Roast Nuts

In a separate pan, roast a handful of chopped almonds and cashews in ghee until golden.
Add raisins and roasted nuts to the carrot mixture. 

Image credits: social media

Add Khoya

Include 1/2 cup of grated khoya for extra richness if desired.

Image credits: youtube

Final Cook

Continue cooking on low heat until the halwa thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
Garnish with the remaining roasted nuts and serve warm.

Image credits: Pintrest
Find Next One