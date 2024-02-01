Lifestyle

6 reasons why your stomach-kidney hurts while running

Image credits: freepik

Body temperature

When you run, your core body temperature rises, and you sweat to cool yourself down. 

Image credits: freepik

Body loses water and salt

When you sweat, you lose both water and salt, which we thought would cause a hormonal and inflammatory response that could harm your kidneys.

Image credits: Freepik

Gastrointestinal Issues

Indigestion, gas, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause discomfort during running. The jostling motion of running may exacerbate these issues, leading to stomach pain.

Image credits: Freepik

Poor Warm-up or Stretching

Inadequate warm-up or stretching before running can contribute to muscle tightness and discomfort. This includes the muscles around the stomach and kidneys, leading to pain. 

Image credits: freepik

Overexertion or Strain

Running too intensely or pushing beyond your fitness level can strain muscles, including those around the abdomen and kidneys.

Image credits: freepik

Kidey Issues

Kidney pain during running could be a sign of an underlying kidney issue, such as kidney stones, infections, or other renal conditions. 

Image credits: freepik
