6 reasons why your stomach-kidney hurts while running

When you run, your core body temperature rises, and you sweat to cool yourself down.
When you sweat, you lose both water and salt, which we thought would cause a hormonal and inflammatory response that could harm your kidneys.
Indigestion, gas, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause discomfort during running. The jostling motion of running may exacerbate these issues, leading to stomach pain.
Inadequate warm-up or stretching before running can contribute to muscle tightness and discomfort. This includes the muscles around the stomach and kidneys, leading to pain.
Running too intensely or pushing beyond your fitness level can strain muscles, including those around the abdomen and kidneys.
Kidney pain during running could be a sign of an underlying kidney issue, such as kidney stones, infections, or other renal conditions.