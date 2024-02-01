7 easy mojitos to make at home

Lifestyle
A timeless favorite, the classic mojito combines white rum, fresh lime juice, sugar, & muddled mint leaves, topped with fizzy club soda. Serve over ice for a refreshing sip.
Add a fruity twist to the classic mojito by muddling fresh strawberries with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar. Finish with rum and club soda for a delightful pink drink.
Muddle pineapple chunks with mint, lime, and sugar, then add rum and club soda for a taste of the Caribbean.
Muddle ripe mango chunks with mint, lime juice, and sugar. Top with rum and club soda for a taste of paradise in a glass.
Bursting with tart sweetness, the raspberry mojito features muddled raspberries, mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar.
Stay cool with a watermelon mojito made by muddling juicy watermelon cubes with mint, lime juice, and sugar. Finish with rum and club soda for a summery sensation.
For a refreshing and crisp twist, muddle cucumber slices with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar. Then add rum and club soda.