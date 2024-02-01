Lifestyle

Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this February

Explore Sweden's enchanting mix of modern cities and natural wonders. From Stockholm's historic charm to Abisko's Northern Lights, discover a captivating journey

Image credits: Pixabay

Stockholm

The capital city, built on 14 islands connected by bridges, is a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. Explore the historic Gamla Stan (Old Town), visit the Royal Palace

Image credits: Pixabay

Gothenburg

Gothenburg is known for its canals, parks, and the Liseberg amusement park. Take a stroll down Avenyn, the main boulevard, visit the Gothenburg Museum of Art

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiruna

Kiruna is known for its unique and picturesque landscapes. Visit the Icehotel, the world's first ice hotel, and experience the stunning Northern Lights

Image credits: Pixabay

Visby

This medieval town on the island of Gotland is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Walk along the well-preserved city walls, explore the cobblestone streets of the Old Town

Image credits: Pixabay

Abisko National Park

Situated in Swedish Lapland, Abisko National Park is renowned for its pristine wilderness and is an excellent place to witness the Northern Lights

Image credits: Pixabay

Swedish Archipelago

With over 30,000 islands along the east coast, the Swedish Archipelago is a maritime wonder. Take a boat tour, explore charming fishing villages, and enjoy the serene beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Malmö

Explore the Malmö Castle, and relax in the beautiful Kungsparken (King's Park)

Image credits: Pixabay
