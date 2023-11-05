What is Snake venom, the case Elvish Yadav is accused in?

Lifestyle
Snake venom addiction, also known as ophidism, is a dangerous and unique type of substance abuse in which people deliberately expose themselves to recreational purposes.
This type of venom affects the nervous system and can lead to muscle weakness, paralysis, vision problems, and more.
Hemotoxic venom primarily affects the circulatory system and can result in disruption of blood clotting, and organ damage, such as kidney and liver damage.
Extracting snake venom is a highly specialized and dangerous procedure that should only be performed by trained professionals in a controlled environment.