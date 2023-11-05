Lifestyle

5 harmful food combinations you must avoid

Curd (Yogurt) and Sour Fruits:

Combining curd with sour fruits like oranges or lemons can lead to digestive issues. The acid in the fruits can curdle the curd in the stomach, causing discomfort.
 

Milk and Spicy Food:

Consuming milk with spicy dishes can be problematic, as the heat from the spices can lead to acidity and indigestion.
 

Paneer and Spinach:

Pairing cottage cheese (paneer) with spinach is traditionally avoided in Ayurvedic principles, as it's believed to hinder calcium absorption. 
 

Rice and Lentils (Dal-Rice):

While dal-rice is a staple in Indian cuisine, the combination can be heavy on digestion due to the high carbohydrate content. 
 

Mango and Milk:

Consuming mango and milk together is believed to be harmful in Ayurveda, as it's thought to create toxins in the body. 
 

