Lifestyle

Virat Kohli diet: What 'King' eats to stay fit at 35

Image credits: Getty

Lean Proteins

Kohli includes ample lean protein sich food like chicken, fish, eggs, and lean cuts of meat. He also incorporates plant-based proteins like tofu and legumes.

Image credits: Getty

Complex Carbohydrates

Kohli consumes complex carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and oats to fuel his performance.

Image credits: Getty

Healthy Fats

Kohli incorporates healthy fats into his diet for overall health. This includes foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

Image credits: Getty

Fruits and Vegetables

Kohli consumes a variety of fruits and vegetables to obtain essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods support his overall health and immune system.

Image credits: Getty

Supplements

To meet his nutritional needs, Kohli may take supplements like protein shakes, vitamins, and minerals. He primarily relies on whole foods for nutrition.

Image credits: Getty

Avoidance of Processed Foods

Kohli strictly avoids processed foods, sugary beverages, and junk food. This helps maintain his overall health and supports his fitness goals.

Image credits: Getty

Hydration

Staying well-hydrated is crucial for an athlete. Kohli drinks plenty of water throughout the day to maintain proper hydration. He may also include electrolyte-rich drinks during intense workouts.

Image credits: Getty

Balanced Meals

Kohli follows a schedule of frequent, balanced meals. He often eats five to six smaller meals a day to maintain his energy levels and avoid overeating.

Image credits: Getty

Portion Control

Maintaining portion control is key to managing his calorie intake and body composition.
 

Image credits: Getty

No Alcohol and Limited Cheat Meals

Kohli refrains from consuming alcohol, and his cheat meals are infrequent. He believes in maintaining a disciplined diet.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One