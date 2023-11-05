Virat Kohli diet: What 'King' eats to stay fit at 35

Lifestyle
Kohli includes ample lean protein sich food like chicken, fish, eggs, and lean cuts of meat. He also incorporates plant-based proteins like tofu and legumes.
Kohli consumes complex carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and oats to fuel his performance.
Kohli incorporates healthy fats into his diet for overall health. This includes foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.
Kohli consumes a variety of fruits and vegetables to obtain essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods support his overall health and immune system.
To meet his nutritional needs, Kohli may take supplements like protein shakes, vitamins, and minerals. He primarily relies on whole foods for nutrition.
Kohli strictly avoids processed foods, sugary beverages, and junk food. This helps maintain his overall health and supports his fitness goals.
Staying well-hydrated is crucial for an athlete. Kohli drinks plenty of water throughout the day to maintain proper hydration. He may also include electrolyte-rich drinks during intense workouts.
Kohli follows a schedule of frequent, balanced meals. He often eats five to six smaller meals a day to maintain his energy levels and avoid overeating.
Maintaining portion control is key to managing his calorie intake and body composition.
Kohli refrains from consuming alcohol, and his cheat meals are infrequent. He believes in maintaining a disciplined diet.