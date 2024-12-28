Lifestyle
7 Hina Khan Hairstyles for Everyday Looks
Planning an outing with friends? Try Hina Khan's half-high bun hairstyle for a fresh and trendy look.
Want a unique look for the office? Choose this French braid curl hairstyle. Recreate this look with any Western dress.
For a trendy and fashionable look, try this Gota ponytail criss-cross hairstyle. It will enhance both ethnic and modern looks.
If you have curly hair, this curly low ponytail is a stylish and easy option.
Bun hairstyles are a popular choice for weddings. Try Hina Khan's messy high bun, which is quick and easy to create.
This fancy half-clutch hairstyle is easy to create, making it a popular choice for women.
Pair this floral bun hairstyle with a saree or salwar suit for a stylish party look.
