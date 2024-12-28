Lifestyle

Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

7 Hina Khan Hairstyles for Everyday Looks

Half-High Bun Hairstyle

Planning an outing with friends? Try Hina Khan's half-high bun hairstyle for a fresh and trendy look.

French Braid Curl Hairstyle

Want a unique look for the office? Choose this French braid curl hairstyle. Recreate this look with any Western dress.

Gota Ponytail Criss-Cross Hairstyle

For a trendy and fashionable look, try this Gota ponytail criss-cross hairstyle. It will enhance both ethnic and modern looks.

Curly Low Ponytail Hairstyle

If you have curly hair, this curly low ponytail is a stylish and easy option.

Messy High Bun Hairstyle

Bun hairstyles are a popular choice for weddings. Try Hina Khan's messy high bun, which is quick and easy to create.

Half-Clutch Hairstyle

This fancy half-clutch hairstyle is easy to create, making it a popular choice for women.

Floral Bun Hairstyle

Pair this floral bun hairstyle with a saree or salwar suit for a stylish party look.

