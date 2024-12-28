Lifestyle

7 Office Outfit Ideas from Keerthy Suresh

Crop Jacket and Palazzo

Keerthy Suresh looked decent in a blue crop jacket and palazzo look during an event. You can choose Keerthy's outfits for an office look.

Blue Blazer with Pants

Keerthy's blue blazer with pants can be a perfect option for the office, paired with a statement eye look.

High-Neck Co-ord Set and Jacket

If there's an office function, you should try a different look. Choose fashionable designs of high-neck co-ord sets and jackets.

Black Split Co-ord Set

Fashionable co-ord sets are trending everywhere these days. You can also choose a striped design for the office.

Embroidered Pencil Jacket

A pencil grey jacket look will look decent for office wear. You can wear an oversized jacket with it.

Neon Jacket Look

If you want to add color to your office look, you can choose a neon jacket look instead of black and blue. This will enhance your look.

