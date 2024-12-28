Lifestyle
Keerthy Suresh looked decent in a blue crop jacket and palazzo look during an event. You can choose Keerthy's outfits for an office look.
Keerthy's blue blazer with pants can be a perfect option for the office, paired with a statement eye look.
If there's an office function, you should try a different look. Choose fashionable designs of high-neck co-ord sets and jackets.
Fashionable co-ord sets are trending everywhere these days. You can also choose a striped design for the office.
A pencil grey jacket look will look decent for office wear. You can wear an oversized jacket with it.
If you want to add color to your office look, you can choose a neon jacket look instead of black and blue. This will enhance your look.
