Top 5 countries with the most airports

Air travel: A modern necessity

Air travel has become essential, whether crossing borders or taking short trips, primarily due to time savings.

Airport infrastructure facilitates domestic and international travel. Learn about the top 5 countries by airport numbers.

USA: The airport king

  • Total Airports: 15,873
  • The USA's vast airport network places it first on this list.

Brazil: Second place

  • Total Airports: 4,919
  • Brazil also has an extensive airport network.

Australia: In third place

  • Total Airports: 2,180
  • Air travel is crucial for Australia's vast area.

Mexico: Fourth place

  • Total Airports: 1,485
  • Mexico's air network contributes to trade and tourism.

Canada: Fifth place

  • Total Airports: 1,425
  • Air travel is vital in Canada's remote areas.

Why is air travel important?

  • Covers long distances quickly.
  • Crucial for trade.
  • Improves connectivity.

Indicator of progress

Air travel development indicates a nation's progress and plays a vital role in its growth.

