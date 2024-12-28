Lifestyle

Soft Bajra Roti Recipe: Make fluffy rotis at home

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup bajra flour 
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 1/2 tsp ghee  
  • 1/4 tsp 
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Prepare the Dough

Heat water in a pan. Add ghee and salt. When it boils, add bajra flour, mix well, and turn off the heat.

Cover and Rest the Dough

Cover the mixture for 10 minutes. This softens the dough for easy kneading.

Knead the Dough

After 10 minutes, knead the dough. If sticky, add ghee. It will harden as it cools.

Cover and Rest Again

After kneading, cover the dough for 15 minutes. This helps it set and puff up like puri.

Dough is Ready

Roll the dough using a rolling pin or your palms. Dust with flour to prevent sticking.

Cook the Roti

Cook the roti on a hot griddle, flipping and applying ghee or oil for a final touch.

(PHOTOS) Keerthy Suresh office outfits: 7 stylish workwear looks

Blouse to makeup: 7 ways to style Banarasi sarees like a diva

Malaika Arora's favourite thecha paneer recipe OUT!

Mahabharata: Know about Arjuna Eunuch Curse; Urvashi story