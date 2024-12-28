Soft Bajra Roti Recipe: Make fluffy rotis at home

Lifestyle
Heat water in a pan. Add ghee and salt. When it boils, add bajra flour, mix well, and turn off the heat.
Cover the mixture for 10 minutes. This softens the dough for easy kneading.
After 10 minutes, knead the dough. If sticky, add ghee. It will harden as it cools.
After kneading, cover the dough for 15 minutes. This helps it set and puff up like puri.
Roll the dough using a rolling pin or your palms. Dust with flour to prevent sticking.
Cook the roti on a hot griddle, flipping and applying ghee or oil for a final touch.
