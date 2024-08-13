What is masked aadhaar card? How does it prevent scams?

Lifestyle
A masked Aadhaar card is a version of the Aadhaar card where the Aadhaar number is partially obscured or hidden.
This is achieved by displaying only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number, while the rest of the number is masked.
The masked Aadhaar card is typically used in scenarios where sharing the Aadhaar number is necessary but full disclosure could pose a risk of identity theft or fraud.
By masking the Aadhaar number, it reduces the risk of unauthorized individuals using the full number to access personal information or commit identity theft.
In situations where the UID number is required for verification, masking helps mitigate the risk of the number being misused for fraudulent activities.
It ensures that while your identity can be verified, sensitive personal information is not fully exposed, thus protecting your privacy.
When you need to provide an Aadhaar number for verification or transactions, a masked version is safer to share, particularly in digital and public settings.
Using a masked Aadhaar card aligns with best practices in data protection and helps maintain the integrity and confidentiality of personal information.