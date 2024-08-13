Lifestyle

What is masked aadhaar card? How does it prevent scams?

Image credits: X

Masked Aadhaar card

A masked Aadhaar card is a version of the Aadhaar card where the Aadhaar number is partially obscured or hidden. 

Image credits: Social media

Masked Aadhaar card

This is achieved by displaying only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number, while the rest of the number is masked. 

Image credits: Social media

Masked Aadhaar card

The masked Aadhaar card is typically used in scenarios where sharing the Aadhaar number is necessary but full disclosure could pose a risk of identity theft or fraud.

Image credits: social media

Prevents Unauthorized Access

By masking the Aadhaar number, it reduces the risk of unauthorized individuals using the full number to access personal information or commit identity theft.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Reduces Risk of Fraud

In situations where the UID number is required for verification, masking helps mitigate the risk of the number being misused for fraudulent activities.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Safeguards Privacy

It ensures that while your identity can be verified, sensitive personal information is not fully exposed, thus protecting your privacy.

Image credits: Social media

Promotes Safe Sharing

When you need to provide an Aadhaar number for verification or transactions, a masked version is safer to share, particularly in digital and public settings.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Compliance with Security Practices

Using a masked Aadhaar card aligns with best practices in data protection and helps maintain the integrity and confidentiality of personal information.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Find Next One