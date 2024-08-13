Lifestyle

Onam 2024: GOAT to Lucky Baskhar, 6 movies to release during festival

Greatest Of All Time

Onam festivities will come early this time with GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), a Tamil sci-fi action film directed by Venkat Prabhu, hitting theatres on September 5. . 

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, a Malayalam film directed by Jithin Lal, releases on September 12th. Tovino Thomas will be seen in a triple role across three generations.

Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan fans will not be getting a Malayalam movie of the actor in 2024 Onam but Lucky Baskhar, a Telugu drama thriller set in the 1980s, directed by Venky Atluri.

Kondal

Kondal, directed by Ajit Mampally and starring Antony Varghese Pepe, Raj B. Shetty, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, is set to elevate Onam celebrations. 

Pani

Pani, the directorial debut of actor Joju George is set to hit theatres this Onam. A release date is currently unavailable for this movie touted to be a thriller on a rivalry.

Thekku Vadakku

Another movie expected to release in theatres this Onam is 'Thekku Vadakku' starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vinayakan. 

