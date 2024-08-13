Lifestyle

Sobhita's fitness secret: Nutrition, workout, lifestyle hacks

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged.

Acting

Sobhita has acted in various languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She made her film debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0

Fitness secret

Like most actresses, Sobhita gives utmost priority to fitness and skincare.
 

Ghee

Ghee was a component included in Sobhita's diet plan. Ghee helps to facilitate digestion and improve metabolic function.

Thorough chewing of food

She eats small amounts of food at a time, rather than consuming large quantities. Eating food slowly and chewing it well makes digestion easier

Exercise

She would always make time to exercise daily. Sobhita's workouts include cardio and strength training.

Dance

Sobhita loves dancing. She makes time to dance for a short while every day. This helps in reducing calories and is good for heart health

 

Yoga, meditation

Yoga and meditation are part of her fitness routine.

Pilates workout

Pilates workout plays a major role in maintaining Sobhita's fit body.

