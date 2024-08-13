Sobhita's fitness secret: Nutrition, workout, lifestyle hacks

Lifestyle
Actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged.
Sobhita has acted in various languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She made her film debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0
Like most actresses, Sobhita gives utmost priority to fitness and skincare.
Ghee was a component included in Sobhita's diet plan. Ghee helps to facilitate digestion and improve metabolic function.
She eats small amounts of food at a time, rather than consuming large quantities. Eating food slowly and chewing it well makes digestion easier
She would always make time to exercise daily. Sobhita's workouts include cardio and strength training.
Sobhita loves dancing. She makes time to dance for a short while every day. This helps in reducing calories and is good for heart health
Yoga and meditation are part of her fitness routine.
Pilates workout plays a major role in maintaining Sobhita's fit body.