Bandra to Colaba-7 high rental income areas in Mumbai

Lifestyle
Here are seven areas in Mumbai that are popular for high rental yields.
South Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill) - Prestigious areas with high demand from affluent tenants.
Bandra (West) - Trendy, celebrity-favoured neighbourhood with strong rental demand.
Worli - Prime location with luxury apartments and corporate tenants.
Lower Parel - Hub for young professionals due to proximity to business districts.
Powai - Popular among IT professionals, offering modern housing and amenities.
Andheri (West) - Centrally located, with strong demand from professionals and expatriates.
Juhu - Upscale area near the beach, favoured by celebrities and high-income families.