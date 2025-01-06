Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Lifestyle
Raveena Tandon debuted in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool and has become a prominent Bollywood actress, starring in numerous successful films.
At 52, Raveena continues to rival younger actresses like Deepika and Kareena in both beauty and fitness, astonishing fans with her age-defying charm.
She follows a diverse workout routine, including yoga, cardio, Pilates, and weightlifting, practicing these exercises two to three times a week.
Swimming is an essential part of Raveena's weekly workouts, with several hours dedicated to the activity for overall fitness and stamina.
Her balanced diet includes lentils, vegetables, roti, yogurt, and healthy fats like ghee and butter, contributing to her glowing skin and fitness.
Raveena’s health secret involves a special recipe with turmeric, cloves, ginger, red chilies, leafy greens, and ghee, which she believes aids weight management.
