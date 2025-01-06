HMPV vs COVID-19: Key similarities and differences explained; Read on

Lifestyle
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is becoming a concern in China. Explore its similarities with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, in terms of symptoms and spread.
Both primarily target the respiratory system, causing infections ranging from mild to severe.
This virus spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.
Common symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, wheezing, and shortness of breath are shared by both HMPV and COVID-19.
Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for both viruses.
Standard treatments such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing help prevent infection.
There's little difference between HMPV and COVID-19 in China, with only slight variations in germs and nearly identical symptoms.
