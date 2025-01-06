Lifestyle

HMPV vs COVID-19: Key similarities and differences explained; Read on

Similarities between HMPV and COVID-19

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is becoming a concern in China. Explore its similarities with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, in terms of symptoms and spread.

Respiratory Illness

Both primarily target the respiratory system, causing infections ranging from mild to severe.

Virus Transmission

This virus spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of HMPV vs. COVID-19

Common symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, wheezing, and shortness of breath are shared by both HMPV and COVID-19.

Vulnerable Targets

Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for both viruses.

Virus Prevention

Standard treatments such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing help prevent infection.

What's the Difference?

There's little difference between HMPV and COVID-19 in China, with only slight variations in germs and nearly identical symptoms.

