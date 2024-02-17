What is fluid accumulation? Condition that Suhani Bhatnagar died from

Lifestyle
Fluid accumulation, medically known as edema, occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body's tissues, leading to swelling.
This condition can occur in various parts of the body, such as the legs, ankles, feet, abdomen, or lungs, and it may be caused by several factors.
Fluid accumulation can possibly cause the heart to be unable to pump blood effectively, fluid can accumulate in the body, leading to edema.
Impaired kidney function can result in the retention of sodium and water, leading to fluid accumulation.
Certain medications, such as corticosteroids or calcium channel blockers, can cause edema as a side effect.