Lifestyle

What is fluid accumulation? Condition that Suhani Bhatnagar died from

Image credits: Instagram

What is fluid accumulation

Fluid accumulation, medically known as edema, occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body's tissues, leading to swelling.

Image credits: Instagram

Causes

This condition can occur in various parts of the body, such as the legs, ankles, feet, abdomen, or lungs, and it may be caused by several factors.

Image credits: Instagram

Heart failure

Fluid accumulation can possibly cause the heart to be unable to pump blood effectively, fluid can accumulate in the body, leading to edema.

Image credits: Instagram

Kidney disease

Impaired kidney function can result in the retention of sodium and water, leading to fluid accumulation.

Image credits: Instagram

Medications

Certain medications, such as corticosteroids or calcium channel blockers, can cause edema as a side effect.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One